Dr. Tune has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Tune, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Tune, MD
Dr. Larry Tune, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Tune works at
Dr. Tune's Office Locations
Emory Clinic At Executive Park12 Executive Park Dr NE Fl 5, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 728-6302
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Larry Tune, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1083780043
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
