Dr. Larry Urry, MD is a Dermatologist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Urry works at Larry E Urry, MD in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.