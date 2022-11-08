Dr. Larry Weisfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Weisfeld, MD
Dr. Larry Weisfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bound Brook, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Daniel L. Wachtel M.d. and Larry D. Weisfeld M.d. P.A.515 Church St Ste 4, Bound Brook, NJ 08805 Directions (732) 356-7284
- 2 349 US Highway 206 Bldg A, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 874-3001
The Eye Specialists745 US Highway 202/206 Ste 301, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 231-1110
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
How was your appointment with Dr. Weisfeld?
He is an amazing doctor. I had Glaucoma & cataracts. He operated on my eyes several years ago. I still only need OTC of 125 glasses to read fine print.
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Weisfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisfeld speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisfeld.
