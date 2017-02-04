Overview of Dr. Larry Woodcox, DPM

Dr. Larry Woodcox, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oakland, CA.



Dr. Woodcox works at Golden Gate Foot & Ankle in Oakland, CA with other offices in Orinda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.