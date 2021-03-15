Dr. Larry Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Young, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Young Facial Plastic Surgery345 23rd Ave N Ste 412, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2063
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
It's been 2 years since my neck (and face) lift and I'm so appreciative of the incredible surgery that Dr. Young performed. I feel so much younger and I look so much better than letting myself age "gracefully." The entire office, and Dr. Young especially, are extremely nice and explain the entire operation patiently. I would do this operation again in a heartbeat as it wasn't that hard to recover and definitely worth the 6 weeks of recovery. Thanks again Dr. Young!!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Med Center|Indiana University Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
