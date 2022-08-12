See All Plastic Surgeons in Modesto, CA
Dr. Lars Enevoldsen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (56)
Map Pin Small Modesto, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lars Enevoldsen, MD

Dr. Lars Enevoldsen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They completed their residency with Nat Capital Tng Prog-Georgetown U

Dr. Enevoldsen works at Skinfinite Solutions Medical Spa in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Enevoldsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lars P Enevoldsen, MD
    220 W ORANGEBURG AVE, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 524-6204

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Microdermabrasion
Plastic Surgical Procedures
Liposuction
Microdermabrasion
Plastic Surgical Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 56 ratings
Patient Ratings (56)
5 Star
(44)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
About Dr. Lars Enevoldsen, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Danish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437356235
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Nat Capital Tng Prog-Georgetown U
Residency
Internship
  • Highland Genl Hosp
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lars Enevoldsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enevoldsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Enevoldsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Enevoldsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Enevoldsen works at Skinfinite Solutions Medical Spa in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Enevoldsen’s profile.

56 patients have reviewed Dr. Enevoldsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enevoldsen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enevoldsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enevoldsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

