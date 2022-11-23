Overview of Dr. Lars Gardner, DO

Dr. Lars Gardner, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Johnston Health, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Gardner works at Raleigh Neurosurgical Clinic in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Neuroplasty, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.