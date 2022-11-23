Dr. Lars Gardner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lars Gardner, DO
Overview of Dr. Lars Gardner, DO
Dr. Lars Gardner, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Johnston Health, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner's Office Locations
-
1
Raleigh Neurosurgial Clinic, Inc.5838 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 785-3400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Health
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?
Dr. Lars was very professional during my initial visit with him. He answered all of our questions clearly and was never in a rush. He explained my upcoming procedure thoroughly and made sure all of our concerns were addressed.
About Dr. Lars Gardner, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1477862969
Education & Certifications
- North Shore
- Stroger Hospital of Cook County
- Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Neuroplasty, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.