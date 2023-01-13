Dr. Newsome accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lars Newsome, MD
Overview
Dr. Lars Newsome, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Emory University Hospital
Dr. Newsome works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anesthesia Service Medical Grp3626 Ruffin Rd, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 565-9666
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newsome?
I’ve seen Dr. New some for radio frequency ablations to my neck, he is gentle and quick. I showed him my genetic testing to medications and he was very understanding that I would need more sedation meds than most due the some genetic anomalies and he made the required changes right away and made sure I was comfortable before starting the procedure. I’ve seen him 4 times now. I hope he doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon!
About Dr. Lars Newsome, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, German
- 1811920432
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Critical Care Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newsome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newsome works at
Dr. Newsome speaks German.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Newsome. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newsome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newsome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newsome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.