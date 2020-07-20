See All Neurosurgeons in Redding, CA
Dr. Lars Widdel, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lars Widdel, MD

Dr. Lars Widdel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad De Chile and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Mobile Infirmary.

Dr. Widdel works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA with other offices in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Widdel's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    2624 Edith Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 806-1190
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    CHMG Brain and Spine Surgery
    1107 S Lemay Ave Ste 240, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 203-7075

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • Mobile Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Treatment frequency



Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Glioma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 20, 2020
    I have had 2 bits of work done by Dr. Widdel both have gone as he described before the the work and the same for a friend who is of advanced age (changed his life) answered all questions before and after and showed concern for both of us. Dr. Lars is someone you can trust, and has very good people around him to care for you. Everyone who works around thinks highly of him.
    William Hughes — Jul 20, 2020
    About Dr. Lars Widdel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447397708
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Colorado Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Chile
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lars Widdel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widdel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Widdel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Widdel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Widdel has seen patients for Meningiomas, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Widdel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Widdel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widdel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widdel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widdel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

