Overview of Dr. Lars Widdel, MD

Dr. Lars Widdel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad De Chile and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Mobile Infirmary.



Dr. Widdel works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA with other offices in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.