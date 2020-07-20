Dr. Lars Widdel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widdel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lars Widdel, MD
Overview of Dr. Lars Widdel, MD
Dr. Lars Widdel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad De Chile and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Widdel works at
Dr. Widdel's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2624 Edith Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 806-1190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
CHMG Brain and Spine Surgery1107 S Lemay Ave Ste 240, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 203-7075
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Widdel?
I have had 2 bits of work done by Dr. Widdel both have gone as he described before the the work and the same for a friend who is of advanced age (changed his life) answered all questions before and after and showed concern for both of us. Dr. Lars is someone you can trust, and has very good people around him to care for you. Everyone who works around thinks highly of him.
About Dr. Lars Widdel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1447397708
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital
- Universidad De Chile
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Widdel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Widdel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Widdel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Widdel works at
Dr. Widdel has seen patients for Meningiomas, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Widdel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Widdel speaks German and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Widdel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widdel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widdel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widdel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.