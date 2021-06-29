Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laryn Peterson, MD
Overview of Dr. Laryn Peterson, MD
Dr. Laryn Peterson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Dr. Peterson's Office Locations
Otolaryngology Associates LLC8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-2277
- 2 1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-2960
Otolaryngology Associates LLC5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 844-7059
Center for Metabolic & Hormonal Disord9002 N Meridian St Ste 222, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 844-7059
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate and thorough. Really impressed.
About Dr. Laryn Peterson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.