Dr. Barton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasandra Barton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lasandra Barton, MD
Dr. Lasandra Barton, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Barton works at
Dr. Barton's Office Locations
Northlake Pulmonary Associates1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-9143
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
This woman is the most caring loving doctor! She has so much compassion for my mother during the most difficult times for all of us! I can’t recommend her enough! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking such good care of my mother! She’s trusts everything you say and the care that you have given her!
About Dr. Lasandra Barton, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1699777615
Education & Certifications
- LA State University Med Ctr
- La State University School Of Med
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barton has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.