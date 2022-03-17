Dr. Pinnock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lascelles Pinnock, MD
Overview of Dr. Lascelles Pinnock, MD
Dr. Lascelles Pinnock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.
Dr. Pinnock works at
Dr. Pinnock's Office Locations
-
1
Detroit Sinus Center16001 W 9 Mile Rd Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (313) 381-8787
-
2
Allen Park14575 Southfield Rd, Allen Park, MI 48101 Directions (313) 381-8787
-
3
Detroit4727 Saint Antoine St Ste 312, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 993-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinnock?
My ears were extremely impacted with wax which has been a longstanding but increasingly worse problem and more than one General Practitioner/Internist has not been able to successfully remove it, sometimes even unintentionally making it worse. After coming here my ears are clearer of wax than they have ever been in my life and it didn't hurt one bit. The tools used were very modern progressive ones I have never seen before. I left the office without one bit of wax in them and my hearing is completely restored to its potential. I'm very grateful.
About Dr. Lascelles Pinnock, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1295766137
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Howard University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinnock accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinnock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinnock works at
Dr. Pinnock has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinnock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinnock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinnock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinnock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinnock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.