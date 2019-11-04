Overview of Dr. Lasharon Samuels, MD

Dr. Lasharon Samuels, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Samuels works at Country Creek Pediatrics in Rochester, MI with other offices in Auburn Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.