Dr. Lashaunda Seaberry, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seaberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lashaunda Seaberry, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lashaunda Seaberry, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waldorf, MD.
Dr. Seaberry works at
Locations
-
1
Fusion Dental - Waldorf2992 Waldorf Market Pl, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 795-4601Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seaberry?
About Dr. Lashaunda Seaberry, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1356558837
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seaberry accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Seaberry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Seaberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seaberry works at
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaberry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seaberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seaberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.