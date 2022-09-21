Dr. Lashonda Carlton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lashonda Carlton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lashonda Carlton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Chandler2055 W Frye Rd Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-3600
Momdoc Midwives1760 E Pecos Rd Ste 516, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 821-3600
- Banner Casa Grande Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
amazing, shes so insightful , She was able to answer my questions, She delivered 2 of my kids via C section , I was so scared she put me at ease , She is very busy (delivery babies) So she does run behind some times but shes literally one person , I get it, Wish I could see her outside of being pregnant lol , I was going to sterilize myself at 27 . She told me the best advice ever and Im glad she did . Ended up just getting on BC , Taking control of my fertility not ending it
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Carlton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlton has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlton.
