Overview of Dr. Lashonda Carlton, MD

Dr. Lashonda Carlton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Carlton works at Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.