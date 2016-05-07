Overview of Dr. Lasika Seneviratne, MD

Dr. Lasika Seneviratne, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colombo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, California Hospital Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Seneviratne works at Los Angeles Cancer Network in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA and Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.