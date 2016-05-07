Dr. Lasika Seneviratne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seneviratne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lasika Seneviratne, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lasika Seneviratne, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colombo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, California Hospital Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Los Angeles Hematology-oncology Medical Group1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 482-8868
Glendale Adventist Medical Center - Physicians Terrace1505 Wilson Ter Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-0105
Wilfredo Hernandez MD1338 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 814-0199
- 4 433 N 4th St Ste 207, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 721-1388
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the best physicians I have consulted, His explanation of procedures and treatment are very clear, that I understand well . He is also very kind and caring. I would recommend him to any patient need his service, without any hesitation. Moreover his staff also have a kind and caring attitude when i visit.
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- University Of Colombo, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Seneviratne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seneviratne accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seneviratne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seneviratne has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seneviratne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seneviratne speaks Armenian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Seneviratne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seneviratne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seneviratne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seneviratne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.