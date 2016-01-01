Dr. Lasley Xiong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xiong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lasley Xiong, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lasley Xiong, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Xiong works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group Merced315 Mercy Ave Ste 400, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 564-3700
-
2
Kaiser Permanente Redmond Medical Center15809 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 882-6100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Xiong?
About Dr. Lasley Xiong, DO
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hmong and Spanish
- 1821390394
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- UC Davis
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xiong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xiong works at
Dr. Xiong speaks Hmong and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Xiong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xiong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xiong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xiong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.