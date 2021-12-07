Overview of Dr. Laszlo Harmat, DO

Dr. Laszlo Harmat, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Pain Management, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.



Dr. Harmat works at Precision Orthopaedic Specialties in Chardon, OH with other offices in Middlefield, OH and Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.