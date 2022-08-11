Overview of Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, MD

Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Medicine of Budapest and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Mechtler works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Brain Cancer and Cluster Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.