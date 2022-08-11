See All Neurologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, MD

Neurology
3.3 (41)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, MD

Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Medicine of Budapest and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Mechtler works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Brain Cancer and Cluster Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mechtler's Office Locations

    Dent Neurologic Group Llp
    3980 Sheridan Dr Fl 6, Buffalo, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brain Cancer
Cluster Headache
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Independent Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Aug 11, 2022
    Dr. Metcher has treated me for chronic pain and PTSD in the Cannabis Clinic and I find him highly competent, caring, and a good listener. My transition to the Cannabis clinic allowed me to stop the use of opiates which caused adverse side effects long-term for me. He is so approachable that I would feel comfortable asking him anything I needed or wanted to know about my conditions and treatment. He also allowed my daughter to shadow him when she was a pre-med student which was invaluable to her.
    Dr. Nozomi Stephenson — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, MD

    • Neurology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, German and Hungarian
    • 1710978598
    Education & Certifications

    • Dent Neurologic Institute|MD Anderson
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York|University At Buffalo State University Of New York
    • Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital|Millard Fillmore Hospital
    • University of Medicine of Budapest
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mechtler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mechtler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mechtler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mechtler works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mechtler’s profile.

    Dr. Mechtler has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Brain Cancer and Cluster Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mechtler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mechtler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mechtler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mechtler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mechtler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

