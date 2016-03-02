Dr. Laszlo Tomaschek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomaschek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laszlo Tomaschek, MD
Overview of Dr. Laszlo Tomaschek, MD
Dr. Laszlo Tomaschek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Parma Heights, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomaschek's Office Locations
- 1 6390 Pearl Rd, Parma Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 843-2301
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tomaschek?
Dr. Tomaschek is the best in his field and is a very caring and thorough doctor. NOTHING gets past this doctor. After having much trouble with my eyes, he finally diagnosed what was wrong and between him and the other specialist he referred me to, I am doing so much better after years of having trouble. I highly recommend Dr. Tomaschek to anyone for anything from a routine exam to having major issues. He's the best and his staff is top notch! Nicest around!
About Dr. Laszlo Tomaschek, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1962435693
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomaschek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomaschek accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomaschek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomaschek has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomaschek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tomaschek speaks Hungarian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaschek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaschek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomaschek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomaschek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.