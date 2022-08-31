Overview

Dr. Laszlo Toth, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Toth works at Gem City Surgeons in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.