Overview of Dr. Laszlo Vaszar, MD

Dr. Laszlo Vaszar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Vaszar works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

