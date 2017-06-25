Dr. Laszlo Vaszar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaszar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laszlo Vaszar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laszlo Vaszar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Scottsdale - Cancer13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am here today to write this because Dr. Vasar was my Knight in shining armour. making sure i saw a wonderful rheumatologist(Dr.Griffing) when my illness was a mystery he did so much for me and every day i am grateful. he may not show it often but he has a heart of gold . his staff at mayo was wonderful and when your deathly ill having things go smoothly with no added stress is a blessing. A brilliant man. It has not been recent that i saw him my time in his care was in 2012
- Pulmonary Disease
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1265443113
- Stanford U Sch Med
- Norwalk Hospital
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
