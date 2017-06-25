See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Laszlo Vaszar, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laszlo Vaszar, MD

Dr. Laszlo Vaszar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Vaszar works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vaszar's Office Locations

    Scottsdale - Cancer
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchoscopy
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Pulmonary Function Test
Bronchoscopy
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Pulmonary Function Test

Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon

Jun 25, 2017
I am here today to write this because Dr. Vasar was my Knight in shining armour. making sure i saw a wonderful rheumatologist(Dr.Griffing) when my illness was a mystery he did so much for me and every day i am grateful. he may not show it often but he has a heart of gold . his staff at mayo was wonderful and when your deathly ill having things go smoothly with no added stress is a blessing. A brilliant man. It has not been recent that i saw him my time in his care was in 2012
angelique in PRESCOTT,AZ. — Jun 25, 2017
About Dr. Laszlo Vaszar, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265443113
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Stanford U Sch Med
Residency
  • Norwalk Hospital
Medical Education
  • UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laszlo Vaszar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaszar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vaszar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vaszar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vaszar works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Vaszar’s profile.

Dr. Vaszar has seen patients for Bronchoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaszar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaszar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaszar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaszar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaszar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

