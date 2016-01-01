Dr. White-Green accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latamia White-Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Latamia White-Green, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Dr. White-Green works at
Locations
Kare Plus LLC4740 Cleveland Heights Blvd Ste 1, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 937-5599
- 2 19 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-1090
Winter Garden15544 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (352) 431-3940Monday7:15am - 6:45pmTuesday7:15am - 6:45pmWednesday7:15am - 6:45pmThursday7:15am - 6:45pmFriday7:15am - 6:45pmSaturday7:15am - 6:45pmSunday7:15am - 6:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Latamia White-Green, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White-Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White-Green works at
