Dr. Latania Logan, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Latania Logan, MD

Dr. Latania Logan, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine

Dr. Logan works at Rush Pediatric Medical Service Plan in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Logan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Pediatric Medical Service Plan
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 710, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6396

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 06, 2020
    Dr. Logan is thorough, patient, kind and a wonderful communicator. Along with being an excellent physician, she is highly knowledgeable. The entire staff is superb. The team is deserving far more than 5 stars
    — Mar 06, 2020
    About Dr. Latania Logan, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558517144
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Children's Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Latania Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Logan works at Rush Pediatric Medical Service Plan in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Logan’s profile.

    Dr. Logan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

