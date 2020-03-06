Dr. Latania Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latania Logan, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Rush Pediatric Medical Service Plan1725 W Harrison St Ste 710, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6396
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Logan is thorough, patient, kind and a wonderful communicator. Along with being an excellent physician, she is highly knowledgeable. The entire staff is superb. The team is deserving far more than 5 stars
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Children's Memorial Hospital
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
