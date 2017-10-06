Dr. Latanya Benjamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latanya Benjamin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Latanya Benjamin, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED|Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Locations
-
1
Young Skin5451 N University Dr Ste 103, Coral Springs, FL 33067 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Memorial Division of Pediatric Dermatology1131 N 35th Ave # 330, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benjamin?
I have never met a more diligent doctor. She takes the time to explain and educate you????. Her assessment and treatment of my son's condition was spot on and it worked quickly just as she said it would. I couldn't be happier. If your child is having any dermatological issues go see her! She should give a seminar to the other pediatric dermatologists in south Florida. They could learn a thing or two from her.
About Dr. Latanya Benjamin, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417167057
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami Sch Med
- Jackson Mem Hosp-U Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED|Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Dr. Benjamin has seen patients for Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benjamin speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.