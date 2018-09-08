Overview of Dr. Latanya Fyne, DPM

Dr. Latanya Fyne, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from DILLARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.



Dr. Fyne works at Fyne Foot Care Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.