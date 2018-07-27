Overview of Dr. Latasha Jarrett, MD

Dr. Latasha Jarrett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Jarrett works at UT SOUTHWESTERN MEDICAL CENTER in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.