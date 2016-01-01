Overview of Dr. Latasha Rabsatt, MD

Dr. Latasha Rabsatt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Rabsatt works at Tri-State Women's Health Center in Cumberland, MD with other offices in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.