Overview

Dr. Latha Alaparthi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Waterbury/St Raphael Hosp



Dr. Alaparthi works at Oncology Hematology Care of Connecticut LLC in Milford, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.