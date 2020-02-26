Dr. Neerukonda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latha Neerukonda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Latha Neerukonda, MD
Dr. Latha Neerukonda, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Neerukonda's Office Locations
JPS Center For Cancer Care1452 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 852-8300
Jps Infusion Pharmacy1450 8TH AVE, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Neerukonda for 6 months after being diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. She is very nice, kind, professional and attentive. She cares about her patients and takes the time to answer any questions. The staff of the oncology center is very helpful and kind. My experience has been very positive.
About Dr. Latha Neerukonda, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1215960018
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neerukonda accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neerukonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neerukonda has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neerukonda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Neerukonda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neerukonda.
