Overview

Dr. Latha Ravichandran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. Ravichandran works at CHI St. Joseph Health Primary Care Rock Prairie in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.