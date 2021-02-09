See All Oncologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Latha Subramanian, MD

Medical Oncology
3.4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Latha Subramanian, MD

Dr. Latha Subramanian, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Zambia and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Subramanian works at Anchorage Oncology in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Subramanian's Office Locations

    Anchorage Oncology
    3801 University Lake Dr Ste 300B2, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5092

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Feb 09, 2021
I feel very fortunate to have Dr. Subramanian as my oncologist. She is through, easy to talk with and extremely knowledgeable. I would highly recommend her.
— Feb 09, 2021
Photo: Dr. Latha Subramanian, MD
About Dr. Latha Subramanian, MD

Specialties
  • Medical Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1841262201
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University Of Zambia
Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Latha Subramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Subramanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Subramanian works at Anchorage Oncology in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Subramanian’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

