Overview of Dr. Latha Venkatesh, MD

Dr. Latha Venkatesh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ambedkar Medical College|Br Ambedkar Med Coll and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Adena Fayette Medical Center, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus and Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Venkatesh works at Premier Health Primary Care - Clyo in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.