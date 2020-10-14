Overview

Dr. Laticia Valle, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, NY.



Dr. Valle works at Urmc Southwedge Internal Medicine At Highland Hospital Geriatric and Medicine Associates in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.