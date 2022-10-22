Dr. Latif Hamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latif Hamed, MD
Overview of Dr. Latif Hamed, MD
Dr. Latif Hamed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Hamed works at
Dr. Hamed's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Eye Specialist Institute PA3230 Sw 33rd Rd, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 237-0090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamed?
I drive a good distance to see this doctor.
About Dr. Latif Hamed, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1487763363
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamed works at
Dr. Hamed has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamed speaks Arabic.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.