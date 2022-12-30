Dr. Latif Ziyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latif Ziyar, MD
Overview
Dr. Latif Ziyar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kabul Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Ziyar works at
Locations
Latif Ziyar, M.D. INC.7335 N 1st St Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 435-2194
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He is very up front and honest u can actually tell he cares bout his clients and wants them to be healthy I’m an addict and suffer from depression and I’ve never been happier and healthy in my life thank Dr. Ziyar and staff!
About Dr. Latif Ziyar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Pashto and Persian
- 1881699171
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf Fresno Sanjuaquin Medical Education Program
- University Of Kabul Faculty Of Medicine
