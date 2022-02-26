Overview

Dr. Latifa Degraft-Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School Of Medicine, Dominica.



Dr. Degraft-Johnson works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Miami, FL with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.