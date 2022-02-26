See All Family Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Latifa Degraft-Johnson, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Latifa Degraft-Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School Of Medicine, Dominica.

Dr. Degraft-Johnson works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Miami, FL with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Office Dr. Degraft-Johnson
    1040 Caribbean Way, Miami, FL 33132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 398-4000
  2. 2
    K Health
    298 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 218-1167
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 26, 2022
    She took the time to really listen to my health concerns. I did not feel rushed at all. She really put me at ease and treated me with kindness and compassion.
    — Feb 26, 2022
    About Dr. Latifa Degraft-Johnson, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538111471
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Florida, Shands Jacksonville Family Medicine Residency Program, Jacksonville, Fl-Family Medicine
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Chester, Pa-Obstetrics/Gynecology
    • Ross University School Of Medicine, Dominica
    • St Louis University, St. Louis, Mo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Latifa Degraft-Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degraft-Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Degraft-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Degraft-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degraft-Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degraft-Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degraft-Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
