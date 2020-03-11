Dr. Latisha Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latisha Rowe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Latisha Rowe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Rowe works at
Locations
Rowedocs- Online Telehealth1917 Ashland St, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (888) 258-3734Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursdayClosedFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Would definitely recommend. She’s an amazing doctor who truly cares about her patients. I’ve gone in numerous times for even the smallest things and always have left knowing what is causing it or how the issue can be fixed. Truly one of the best!
About Dr. Latisha Rowe, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861657116
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowe accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowe works at
Dr. Rowe speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.