Overview of Dr. Latisha Sharma, MD

Dr. Latisha Sharma, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.



Dr. Sharma works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.