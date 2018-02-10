See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jamaica, NY
Dr. Latonia Ward, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Latonia Ward, MD

Dr. Latonia Ward, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.

Dr. Ward works at Premiere Internal Medicine in Jamaica, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ward's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Cardiology Consultants Pllc
    13742 Guy R Brewer Blvd Ste 9, Jamaica, NY 11434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 977-1207

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Gout
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders

Gout Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 10, 2018
    Caring, Professional, Patience,Knowledgeable,Understanding , Efficient, and Kind.
    J.Montalto in New Hyde Park,NY — Feb 10, 2018
    About Dr. Latonia Ward, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821028424
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ward has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ward works at Premiere Internal Medicine in Jamaica, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ward’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

