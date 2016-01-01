Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latonya Griffin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Latonya Griffin, MD
Dr. Latonya Griffin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Tennessee / Chattanooga|University Of Tennessee Chattanooga and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. Griffin works at
Dr. Griffin's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Matthews1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 320, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2541
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffin?
About Dr. Latonya Griffin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1245453851
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee / Chattanooga|University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin works at
Dr. Griffin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.