Overview

Dr. Latonya Kelly, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Kelly works at Family Clinic in Opelousas, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.