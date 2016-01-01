Dr. Latoya Butler, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latoya Butler, DDS
Overview
Dr. Latoya Butler, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL.
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
-
1
Thomasville Road Dental Care5442 Thomasville Rd Ste 1, Tallahassee, FL 32312 Directions (850) 655-8595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butler?
About Dr. Latoya Butler, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1003357351
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Butler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.