Dr. Latoya Clark, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (28)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Latoya Clark, MD

Dr. Latoya Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.

Dr. Clark works at Jackson Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology
    1758 Park Pl Ste 301, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 284-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 06, 2022
    Doctor Clark is very knowledgeable and professional and took care of my wife before and after her surgery. She also delivered our grandson by c section and all are healthy and well. She is a specialist and she worked with our medical doctor found the problem and fixed the problem. Thank You Doctor Clark!!!
    Reginald Trawick — Aug 06, 2022
    About Dr. Latoya Clark, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346566700
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier University of Louisiana
