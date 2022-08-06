Overview of Dr. Latoya Clark, MD

Dr. Latoya Clark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Clark works at Jackson Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.