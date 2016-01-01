Dr. Nottage-Murphy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latoya Nottage-Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Latoya Nottage-Murphy, MD
Dr. Latoya Nottage-Murphy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nottage-Murphy works at
Dr. Nottage-Murphy's Office Locations
Green Oaks Integrated Outpatient Clinic7777 Forest Ln Ste C528, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 770-1032Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Latoya Nottage-Murphy, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1467896415
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nottage-Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nottage-Murphy works at
Dr. Nottage-Murphy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nottage-Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nottage-Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nottage-Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.