Dr. Latoya Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latoya Patterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Latoya Patterson, MD
Dr. Latoya Patterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Patterson works at
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
-
1
Duke Women's Health Associates5324 McFarland Rd Ste 300, Durham, NC 27707 Directions (919) 401-1000
-
2
Duke Women's Health Associates10207 Cerny St Ste 302, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 687-4688
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?
Dr. Patterson is hands down the best doctor (of any type) that I've ever encountered. She genuinely cares about her patients and takes time to get to know them beyond just the scope of their medical history. She is extremely easy to talk with and makes you feel 100% comfortable during your visit.
About Dr. Latoya Patterson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1710253349
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.