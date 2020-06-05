Overview of Dr. Latoya Patterson, MD

Dr. Latoya Patterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Patterson works at Duke Women's Health Associates in Durham, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.