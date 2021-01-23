Dr. Latoya Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latoya Smith, DO
Overview of Dr. Latoya Smith, DO
Dr. Latoya Smith, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
SSM Health Medical Group5612 SE 67th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 772-4750
Janet M. Spradlin Ph.d. PC1000 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-6950
Jcmh Women's Health Associates101 S PARK LN, Altus, OK 73521 Directions (580) 379-6140
- 4 5604 SE 67th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 772-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my Doc for a little over a year now. She did my Hysterectomy as well. I adore her! She does not beat around the bush. She tells you what you need to hear. She is NOT warm and fuzzy. If you need comforted, or a hand to hold, she is not your doc. But if you want it a great doc that does things correctly, Dr. Smith is fabulous and trustworthy.
About Dr. Latoya Smith, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1134354640
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
