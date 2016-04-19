Dr. Latresa Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Latresa Lang, MD
Overview of Dr. Latresa Lang, MD
Dr. Latresa Lang, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Kennesaw, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang's Office Locations
- 1 605 Big Shanty Rd NW Ste 200, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (404) 785-0588
Pulmonology - Children's At Old Milton Parkway3300 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 300, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 252-7339
Choa Multispecialty LLC859 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 785-0588
Georgia Pediatric Pulmonology Associates PC1100 Lake Hearn Dr Ste 450, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-7339
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, Friendly, Professional. She explains the disease process in a that my son was able to understand. She answered all his questions and even showed pictures to help him understand his asthma.
About Dr. Latresa Lang, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
