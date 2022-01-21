See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Latrice Akuamoah, MD

Pain Medicine
4.7 (31)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Latrice Akuamoah, MD

Dr. Latrice Akuamoah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tulane Univeristy School Of Medicine.

Dr. Akuamoah works at The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Akuamoah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Staten Island
    1360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 667-3577
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Spine & Pain Institute of New York
    1534 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 667-3577
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Brooklyn
    1513 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 427-2110
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 21, 2022
    Not much was explained prior to going but once there she explained step by step
    Joann P. — Jan 21, 2022
    About Dr. Latrice Akuamoah, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497047955
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    Internship
    • Maryland General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Tulane Univeristy School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Akuamoah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akuamoah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akuamoah has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akuamoah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Akuamoah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akuamoah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akuamoah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akuamoah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

