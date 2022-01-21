Dr. Akuamoah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latrice Akuamoah, MD
Overview of Dr. Latrice Akuamoah, MD
Dr. Latrice Akuamoah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tulane Univeristy School Of Medicine.
Dr. Akuamoah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Akuamoah's Office Locations
-
1
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Staten Island1360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 667-3577Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York1534 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 667-3577Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Brooklyn1513 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 427-2110Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akuamoah?
Not much was explained prior to going but once there she explained step by step
About Dr. Latrice Akuamoah, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1497047955
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Maryland General Hospital
- Tulane Univeristy School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akuamoah accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akuamoah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akuamoah works at
Dr. Akuamoah has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akuamoah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Akuamoah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akuamoah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akuamoah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akuamoah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.