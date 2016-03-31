Overview of Dr. Latrice Allen, MD

Dr. Latrice Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Allen works at Modern Women's Care in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.